The Sustainable Development Goals in Iraq
The Sustainable Development Goals are a global call to action to end poverty, protect the earth’s environment and climate, and ensure that people everywhere can enjoy peace and prosperity. These are the goals the UN is working on in Iraq:
Story
30 August 2021
UNAMI lauds IHEC’s efforts to conduct public simulation exercises ahead of elections
On 23 August 2021, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), with the support of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), conducted a simulation to test the process that was set up for the country’s early legislative elections, scheduled for 10 October 2021. During the nationwide exercise, which was open to political parties and the media, thousands of IHEC staff played the role of voters and showed up at designated polling centers to cast their test ballots. The simulation allowed IHEC’s technical staff to run through the entire polling, counting and results transmission processes in order to identify and address any issues prior to the elections. The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Ms. Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, observed the election simulation exercise at IHEC Headquarters in Baghdad. “This process is important, and its purpose is to avoid mistakes on Election Day,” she said. Lauding the simulation’s success, she told reporters that UNAMI supports IHEC in all electoral procedures and affirmed that the UN Mission is ready to provide additional support if requested. She added, “The United Nations has more than 150 international and national personnel working with IHEC to ensure the success of the upcoming elections, and there are also 130 additional international staff who will arrive in Iraq to monitor the elections.” Many Iraqis are hopeful that this year’s elections will help enhance progress in their country. “This is an important step towards the future, and I hope that the elections will be as easy as what we have experienced today during the simulation,” said Noor, a young working mother who cast a test ballot in downtown Baghdad. “I really hope that the role of women will be more visible in the elections this time around, and that the people will elect good candidates.” Noor said she believed in a brighter future for the people of Iraq. The upcoming elections will be an important milestone for Iraq’s future progress, and as Iraq charts its own path, the United Nations will continue to stand with it.
Story
26 August 2021
UNAMI: building the capacity of civil society organizations to monitor hate speech and gender-based violence in relation to the upcoming elections
26 August, Baghdad – UNAMI’s Human Rights Office and Gender Unit in cooperation with the Iraq Foundation facilitated an online workshop for seven civil society organizations (CSOs) from seven governorates of Iraq. The event aimed to strengthen CSO’s theoretical knowledge as well as practical skills in relation to the monitoring and reporting of hate speech and gender-based violence in the run-up to the October elections. In total, 24 participants (14 women and 10 men) discussed practical challenges faced in their work on these sensitive subject matters. Further, specific issues in relation to the concept of hate speech as well as good practices from other countries thereto have been discussed. Finally, UNAMI’s activities on election related human rights violations have been presented as well as possibilities to coordinate on common areas of monitoring.
Story
26 July 2021
Iraq launches a new ‘Human Rights National Action Plan’
On 26 July, at an event chaired by the Deputy Minister of Justice and organized with the support of the Office of the President and UNAMI Human Rights Office, Iraq publicly launched its new five-year Human Rights National Action Plan. The Human Rights National Action Plan, prepared by the Ministry of Justice and endorsed by the Council of Ministers, seeks to harmonise national legislation with international human rights standards, strengthen national policies for the protection and promotion of human rights, and build human rights capacity within government institutions. The Action Plan draws on many of the key observations made by UN Treaty Bodies during their ongoing dialogue with Iraq and also reflects the comprehensive recommendations made by UN member states during the third cycle of the Universal Periodic Review of Iraq conducted in 2019. Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Ziad Al Tamimy, said, “The Human Rights National Action Plan further underlines the human rights commitments of the Government and provides a five-year roadmap for all the ministries and state institutions responsible for the protection of human rights in Iraq.” In her remarks welcoming the adoption and launch of Human Rights National Action Plan, the Chief of UNAMI’s Human Rights Office and Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms. Danielle Bell, stated: “The need for strong and coherent action on human rights is more essential than ever. The Human Rights National Action Plan provides a solid framework for the legislative, policy and procedural reforms which can prevent human rights violations in the future and which will make a difference to the lives of all Iraqis” The Human Rights National Action Plan was presented at the event, followed by an interactive discussion among the participants. While participants strongly supported the launch of the Human Rights Nations Action Plan, they emphasized the criticality of implementation, noting that periodic assessment meetings and reports could help gauge the implementation status of the Plan. The event was attended by 40 participants (21 men and 19 women), including government officials, Advisors to the Iraqi President, Members of Parliament, representatives of EU Advisory Mission in Iraq and non-Governmental organizations. The full text of the remarks made by Chief, Human Rights Office, Ms Danielle Bell are available here
